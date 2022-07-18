SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Update: Turkey vulture causes power outage around Chatfield

power outage.png
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
July 18, 2022 10:04 AM
CHATFIELD, Minn. - More than 1,000 customers were without power Monday, July 18, morning for about an hour around Chatfield.

At 10 a.m., 737 customers in Chatfield Township and 546 customers in Elmira Township were affected, according to People's Energy Cooperative's outage map . Orion Township had 30 customers without power while Marion Township had 5.

At 10:12 a.m., People's Energy Cooperative announced power was restored.

The outage was caused by a turkey vulture that hit two power lines, according to their Facebook page.

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
