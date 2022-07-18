Update: Turkey vulture causes power outage around Chatfield
CHATFIELD, Minn. - More than 1,000 customers were without power Monday, July 18, morning for about an hour around Chatfield.
At 10 a.m., 737 customers in Chatfield Township and 546 customers in Elmira Township were affected, according to People's Energy Cooperative's outage map . Orion Township had 30 customers without power while Marion Township had 5.
At 10:12 a.m., People's Energy Cooperative announced power was restored.
The outage was caused by a turkey vulture that hit two power lines, according to their Facebook page.
