Update: Less than 200 RPU customers without power after Wednesday morning storm
The National Weather Service in La Crosse reported wind gusts reaching 55 MPH.
ROCHESTER — As of 8:40 a.m., less than 200 Rochester Public Utilities customers are without power this morning following a quick-hitting thunderstorm.
There were 1,500 customers without power at 7:45 a.m.
There are multiple reports of fallen trees and power lines throughout Southeast Minnesota, according to police scanner traffic.
7:46 AM | Line of storms continues to progress through southeast MN where there have been sporadic reports of strong wind gusts reaching 45 to 55+ mph. Seek shelter indoors as these storms approach! pic.twitter.com/pYmnpsSwxg— NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) July 26, 2023
