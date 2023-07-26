Update: Less than 200 RPU customers without power after Wednesday morning storm

ROCHESTER — As of 8:40 a.m., less than 200 Rochester Public Utilities customers are without power this morning following a quick-hitting thunderstorm.

There were 1,500 customers without power at 7:45 a.m.

There are multiple reports of fallen trees and power lines throughout Southeast Minnesota, according to police scanner traffic.

The National Weather Service in La Crosse reported wind gusts reaching 55 MPH.