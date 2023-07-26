Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, July 26

Update: Less than 200 RPU customers without power after Wednesday morning storm

The National Weather Service in La Crosse reported wind gusts reaching 55 MPH.

Screenshot 2023-07-26 084140.jpg
RPU's outage map as of 8:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Contributed
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Today at 7:52 AM

ROCHESTER — As of 8:40 a.m., less than 200 Rochester Public Utilities customers are without power this morning following a quick-hitting thunderstorm.

There were 1,500 customers without power at 7:45 a.m.

There are multiple reports of fallen trees and power lines throughout Southeast Minnesota, according to police scanner traffic.

The National Weather Service in La Crosse reported wind gusts reaching 55 MPH.

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021.
