SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

More than a dozen shell casings found after resident reports hearing rapid gunfire

Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies were called around 11:50 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, to the 6000 block of Broadway Avenue North after a resident reported hearing rapid gunfire and then seeing a vehicle leave the area, according to Capt. James Schueller.

Police car lights crime crash arrest
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
March 07, 2022 09:46 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies found more than a dozen shell casings late Sunday night after a Cascade Township resident reported hearing rapid gunfire.

Deputies were called around 11:50 p.m. to the 6000 block of Broadway Avenue North by a resident who reported hearing rapid gunfire and then seeing a vehicle leave the area, according to Capt. James Schueller.

The caller went outside and along with deputies located 14 Smith and Wesson shell casings. No damage to property was found nor was anyone found to be injured. No other residents of the area called in to report hearing gunfire.

Also Read
Scam graphic
Local
Rochester man loses $3,100 in banking scam
A 29-year-old man reported to Rochester police Saturday afternoon, March 5, 2022, that he sent the money over the digital payment app Zelle.
March 07, 2022 09:49 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Scam graphic
Local
Olmsted County woman possibly scammed out of $31,000
Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies took a report of a scam on Saturday, March 5, 2022. It was not immediately known Monday morning if the woman's brokerage company was able to stop the transfer of funds.
March 07, 2022 09:44 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Scott Rupp photo
Minnesota
Parents of Minnesota shooting victim thankful for outpouring of support
Scott Rupp, 29, was struck when a man fired rounds indiscriminately into five town homes in his Brooklyn Park neighborhood on Feb. 24. A bullet struck the femoral artery in Scott's left leg. Scott placed a tourniquet on his leg, as did responding police officers, and the actions are credited with saving his life.
March 04, 2022 04:17 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Load More

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYOLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
What to read next
A firefighter kneels, holding a hose, as a fire rages in the foreground.
Local
Cat dies in Southeast Rochester house fire Sunday night
Members of the Rochester Fire Department were called around 9:45 p.m. to a home in the 900 block of 16 1/2 Street Southeast for a report of fire. When crews arrived, they found the homeowner outside of the residence along with a dog.
March 07, 2022 08:21 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: History made! Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge wins fifth state title
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
March 07, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Answer Man logo
Local
Mayo Clinic shuttles in Kutzky Park neighborhood likely to remain less than ideal
Numbers were less when routes went downtown
March 07, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Heron nests destroyed 01.JPG
Local
Heron nests destroyed at proposed development site
Land containing dozens of great blue heron nests is targeted for development and subject of ongoing litigation.
March 06, 2022 08:12 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed