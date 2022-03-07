More than a dozen shell casings found after resident reports hearing rapid gunfire

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies found more than a dozen shell casings late Sunday night after a Cascade Township resident reported hearing rapid gunfire.

Deputies were called around 11:50 p.m. to the 6000 block of Broadway Avenue North by a resident who reported hearing rapid gunfire and then seeing a vehicle leave the area, according to Capt. James Schueller.

The caller went outside and along with deputies located 14 Smith and Wesson shell casings. No damage to property was found nor was anyone found to be injured. No other residents of the area called in to report hearing gunfire.