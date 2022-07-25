SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

More updates ahead in Cascade Lake Park

Work continues to make the master plan vision a reality in Rochester's regional park.

Cascade.jpg
Shoreline work is being done at Cascade Lake on July 20, 2022, but a larger project is on the horizon.
Answer Man / Post Bulletin
Answer Man
By Answer Man
July 25, 2022 01:00 PM
Answer Man, 

The warm weather has us venturing to local parks more often, and on a recent trip to Cascade Lake Park, I noticed some heavy equipment on the water’s edge. Can we expect more development of the park? 

— Park user

Park user,

You can and you should expect more to be done in the park. Cascade Lake Park is far from complete.

After all, that wide, empty green space wasn’t designed as a landing pad for flocks of geese.

While the current play areas and the beach are frequently dotted with families and others, more work is expected to reach the goals of the 2005 vision designed for the park near Second Street Southwest, west of U.S. Highway 52.

The equipment you spotted is likely related to restoration of the shoreline associated with the mining operation that helped create the lake.

Soon, a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources dock is expected to be installed east of the current shoreline work.

CascadeLakeUpdated_MasterP.jpg
An updated design from 2016 shows potential projects outlined in the Cascade Lake Park master plan.
City of Rochester

However, when it comes to transforming the park, those projects are small potatoes.

The Rochester Park Board recently approved a $4.2 million contract to construct an amphitheater and pavilion in the open green space that now typically provides a landing spot for geese.

The amphitheater has been scaled back from the original design, since an initial bid came in approximately $3 million higher than original estimates, due to inflation and supply shortages.

Mike Nigbur, the city’s parks and forestry division head, recently told the Rochester Park Board that the revisions have the support of local performing arts groups that are expected to use the facility and should function well.

“It’s still a very nice building, but scaled back in size and scope and scale overall,” he said.

Nigbur said the actual construction schedule is uncertain, but work is expected to start this year and extend into next, with additional work slated on park amenities, including a public fishing pier and added playground, planned in the future.

The project is being supported by $2.5 million in state bonding funds from 2021 and an anticipated $379,000 in 2023 state legacy funds.

Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .

