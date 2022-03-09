SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Morning Headlines: Shuttle worries linger for Kutzky neighborhood residents

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
By Abby Sharpe
March 09, 2022 07:04 AM
Share

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, March 9:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
What to read next
01 Heidi's Huggamug Cafe
Arts and Entertainment
Start planning now for a big summer in Lake City
Celebrations this summer along Lake Pepin include Water Ski Days and Tour de Pepin during the city's sesquicentennial
March 09, 2022 06:48 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Draft 4 ward map.png
Local
Fourth Rochester ward draft map seeks to increase diversity but could have council members changing districts
New proposal emerged from series of public comment sessions related to three drafts created by city staff.
March 09, 2022 06:17 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
220212-19.jpeg
Local
Clarke wins Rochester Township Board seat
Clarke challenged 18-year incumbent Brian Mueller, winning 85% of the vote.
March 08, 2022 10:08 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
01 111621-MAYO-CLINIC-SHUTTLE-BUS-06687.jpg
Local
Shuttle worries linger for Kutzky neighborhood residents
Mayo Clinic plan to reduce West Center Street traffic leaves neighbors worried it won't be enough
March 08, 2022 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen