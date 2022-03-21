Morning Headlines: SE Minnesota stars Lee, Korngable, Ustby all advance in NCAA Basketball Tournament
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, March 21:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Leniency in laws, judges, and juries one cause of crime wave
- SE Minnesota stars Lee, Korngable, Ustby all advance in NCAA Basketball Tournament
- Minnesota firm purchased a northwest Rochester restaurant building for $4.15 million
- Redrawn Rochester City Council wards set for Monday vote
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Members Only
Lunieski & Associates LLC, based in Richfield, Minn., purchased the 22-year-old building at 3794 Marketplace Drive for $4.15 million. That’s the 5,100-square-foot restaurant that has been occupied by Applebee’s since it was completed.
Jimmy Hill headed to check on his wife in Chernihiv hospital before being killed by a Russian bomb.
New boundaries seek to better balance populations within each of the city's six wards.