SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 17
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Morning Headlines: 1st district special election will take on clarity in a week

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
May 17, 2022 07:17 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, May 17:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 15-21, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
May 17, 2022 07:33 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
280793504_732650878092443_7270357913014776966_n.jpg
Local
Woman tries to flee police, drives into wet concrete in Northeast Rochester
A worker witnessed the woman drive through a barricade into the concrete on Seventh Street Northeast near the intersection of Broadway Avenue.
May 17, 2022 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Audrey Robinson.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Pride returns after two-and-a-half year hiatus
The queer culture events returns for the first time since 2019.
May 17, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Citywalk rendering 2.jpg
Local
Council splits on merits of allowing apartment proposal to grow into existing building
New design will require demolition of home built by a former Rochester mayor
May 17, 2022 01:17 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen