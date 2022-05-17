Morning Headlines: 1st district special election will take on clarity in a week
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, May 17:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Native American leader to speak at Historical Society
- 1st district special election will take on clarity in a week
- Woman drives through barricade, stuck in wet concrete in NE Rochester
- Vision alternatives for downtown riverfront continues to weigh options for former Legends site
- Milene wraps up stellar baseball career at NIACC
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
A worker witnessed the woman drive through a barricade into the concrete on Seventh Street Northeast near the intersection of Broadway Avenue.
The queer culture events returns for the first time since 2019.
New design will require demolition of home built by a former Rochester mayor