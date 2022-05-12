Morning Headlines: Alleged victim testifies against Kasson LDS church leader accused of sexual assault
- Day in History: 1922: Gasoline price hikes to be investigated
- Alleged victim testifies in trial against Kasson LDS church leader accused of sexual assault
- Fillmore County commissioner ready to break from three-county corrections agreement
- Contract talks at Red Wing leather firm stall
- No. 3 seed RCTC softball team 'very confident' heading into region tournament
Rising costs, COVID-19 and competing beverages are putting a stress on the craft beer industry, but industry experts say there’s room for growth.
S.B. Foot Tanning Co., a subsidiary of Red Wing Shoe Co. and United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1189 have been negotiating a new contract since March 1, 2022. On April 27, the workers rejected a contract offer and later authorized the possibility of a strike.
Jurors heard from multiple witnesses Wednesday that detailed 37-year-old Michael Davis' relationship with a juvenile he's accused of sexually assaulting.
The powwow will be held Saturday, May 21 at Mayo High School, with the grand entry beginning at 1 p.m. The event is open to the public.