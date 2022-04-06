Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 6
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Morning Headlines: 50 years ago, Jim Peterson saved a life

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
April 06, 2022 07:00 AM
Share

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, April 6:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
What to read next
01 Jim Peterson Portrait
Exclusive
Local
50 years ago, Jim Peterson saved a life. Today, Mark McKenzie wants him to know how grateful he is
The Boy Scout motto, Be Prepared, made the difference.
April 06, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
01 Tony Bigelow
Exclusive
Business
Developers, realtors eager to see more growth in Rochester area market
Surrounding communities a big part of Rochester's construction and real estate market.
April 06, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
d6aa92ce85d8cd88f3a052c9e6933d5b.jpg
Local
Contract readied for opening both Rochester park pools
Two city pools expected to open as planning efforts related to potential Silver Lake Park changes and improvements are starting.
April 05, 2022 09:28 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Longfellow first day 05.JPG
Local
Rochester School Board hears update on proposed earlier start times for elementary students
If the school district were to change the start times again, elementary students would begin their day at 8 a.m. rather than 9:35 a.m.
April 05, 2022 09:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer