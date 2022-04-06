Morning Headlines: 50 years ago, Jim Peterson saved a life
- Day in History: 1972: Twins home opener canceled due to player strike
- 50 years ago, Jim Peterson saved a life. Today, Mark McKenzie wants him to know how grateful he is
- Developers, realtors eager to see more growth in Rochester area market
- Rochester School Board hears update on proposed earlier start times for elementary students
- High school highlights for Tuesday, April 5, 2022
The Boy Scout motto, Be Prepared, made the difference.
Surrounding communities a big part of Rochester's construction and real estate market.
Two city pools expected to open as planning efforts related to potential Silver Lake Park changes and improvements are starting.
If the school district were to change the start times again, elementary students would begin their day at 8 a.m. rather than 9:35 a.m.