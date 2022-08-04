Morning Headlines: 50 years: KTTC-TV news cameraman Chuck Sibley has seen it all
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, Aug. 4:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: American Air Museum opens in England
- 50 years: KTTC-TV news cameraman Chuck Sibley has seen it all
- Campaign finance filings slow in Olmsted County primary races
- Hormel Institute in Austin host scientists, interns for "Research Day"
- Lourdes AD job remains open; coaches hail the work that had been done by Steve Strickland
The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
The state requires finance reports to be filed once a candidate's campaign spends or receives $750.
The Hormel Institute launched its "Research Day," which they plan to continue through future years. At the event, undergraduate, graduate students and institute scientists shared recent research findings.
A Rochester building permit filed this week stated that “A new Joann retail store is being built in the former Staples location” at 3839 Marketplace Drive NW. The estimated value of the project is listed as $650,000 on the permits.