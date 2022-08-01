Morning Headlines: A local 'angel' investment fund is ready to invest after raising $7 million
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, Aug. 1:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: Riverview Greens Golf Course opens in Stewartville
- A local 'angel' investment fund is ready to invest after raising $7 million
- Surviving the smash-up at the Olmsted County Fair's demolition derby
- Direct balloting set to start for primary election, and here's a few things you should know
- Chatfield finishes 0-2 at American Legion state tournament: 'It was great experience'
The two candidates for the open district seat were asked how they would like to see the county-owned property that once held a canning facility developed. Here’s what they said.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
The Med City-based Southeast Minnesota Capital Fund, LLC, which was formed by Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc., recently announced this week that it has closed fundraising for its second fund with a total of $7 million in committed capital.
Two voting location set for Olmsted County for week before Aug. 9 statewide primary election