Morning Headlines: A new Hilton hotel is in downtown Rochester's future
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, June 17:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Hang-up on dime phone calls
- A new Hilton hotel is in downtown Rochester's future
- Youth commission and council merger raise concerns before process has chance to unfold
- Rochester Magazine's Best Cocktails. You picked'em. We drank them
- It's an all Gopher Conference matchup for Class A state baseball championship
Combined youth group is could include fewer members than either of the existing organizations.