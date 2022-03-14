Morning Headlines: After 160 years -- and 44 male mayors -- Kim Norton took over as Rochester's first female leader
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, March 14:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: Snowstorm slams into the area
- After 160 years -- and 44 male mayors -- Kim Norton took over as Rochester's first female leader
- With the end of pandemic COVID-19 in sight, endemic COVID-19 awaits
- Olmsted County park rules prepared for updates
- Stout defense, timely shots send Hayfield back into Section 1A championship
- Goodhue punches its ticket to Section 1A championship with OT thriller
- Caledonia claims heart-stopper against L-A
- P-E-M topples depleted Lake City squad in 1AA semifinals
- Austin rolls past Kasson-Mantorville in Section 1AAA semifinals
- Hedin scores 30 as Winona tops Stewartville in Section 1AAA semifinals
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Exclusive
Participation of local law enforcement leaders in an upcoming forum raises fears that they endorse fringe views. Or, could their presence help ground the discussion in fact?
Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public from the incident.
The train cars were empty, and there is no danger to the public.
A public hearing is planned for Tuesday on revisions that cover most county parks, but potential rule changes for Graham Park remain on a separate track.