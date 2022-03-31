Morning Headlines: Another Med City pool to go down the drain
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, March 31:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Conrad Hilton at Mayo for a checkup
- Another Med City pool to go down the drain
- Rochester's graduation rate drops 13 points among Hispanic students, changes little among other groups
- Half-dozen witnesses take stand in murder trial Wednesday
- Mayo grad Miller helped Drake earn WNIT bid
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
The two current superintendents, Bill Ihrke of PEM and Mike Carolan of Dover-Eyota, announced their retirements earlier this year.
Rochester's graduation rate drops 13 points among Hispanic students, changes little among other groups
There was not a significant decrease in the Hispanic graduation rate statewide, which decreased slightly from 70.4% in 2020 to 69.3% in 2021.
The testimony gave jurors some of their first glimpses into the last hours of Garad Roble's life.
Members Only
Don Prow, the owner of Rochester’s Northgate Center, filed this week for a permit to demolish the pool and deck in the former Northgate Health Club space at 1112 Seventh St. NW.