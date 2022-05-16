Morning Headlines: Archery hunt in Rochester parks proposed to control deer
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, May 16:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: George Wallace, Alabama governor, shot
- Archery hunt in Rochester parks proposed to control deer
- Rowing's lure has provided a competitive niche for Mayo High School tandem
- Minnesota GOP backs Scott Jensen for governor
- Mayo, Century obvious favorites in Section 1AA boys tennis
