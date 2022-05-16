SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Morning Headlines: Archery hunt in Rochester parks proposed to control deer

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
May 16, 2022 07:00 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, May 16:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 8-14, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
May 16, 2022 07:21 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
TopofMindCD7DSC_0001.JPG
Local
Climate change, rural needs top issues for DFL delegates
Happening two days after wind storms, climate change proved to be a top of mind issue for a random sampling of those attending the DFL Congressional District 7 convention held Saturday in Willmar.
May 15, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
4565524+Fatal crash.jpg
Local
Woman dies in Morrison County rollover
A two-vehicle crash Friday, May 13, resulted in the death of a woman after her vehicle crosses the centerline on a Morrison County road.
May 15, 2022 04:55 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Local
Photos: Minnesota State Republican Convention on May 14, 2022
Gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen gained the endorsement of the Minnesota Republican Party at the state party convention on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
May 14, 2022 07:08 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott