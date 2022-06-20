Morning Headlines: As membership declines, Rochester's new American Legion commander seeks to re-energize legions
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, June 20:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Five men arrested following a break-in to the Watergate Complex
- As membership declines, Rochester's new American Legion commander seeks to re-energize legions
- Art project turns trash to art in downtown Rochester
- Olmsted County seeking Rochester council support for senior housing project
- Mabel-Canton's Urbaniak looks back on five decades of coaching
The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Chez Bojji hosts a kids cooking class and Thesis Beer Project welcomes Asheville, North Carolina bluegrass stars.
Exclusive
His installation comes as some legions have turned in their charters due to declining membership.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
"98% Air," on display at the Rochester Art Center, is an ongoing project using more than 9,000 pieces of plastic and foam pulled from the Mississippi River.