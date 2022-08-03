SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Morning Headlines: BCA identifies man, Rochester police officer involved in fatal shooting

Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
August 03, 2022 07:00 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, Aug. 3:

Stories in this episode:

Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
