Morning Headlines: BCA identifies man, Rochester police officer involved in fatal shooting
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, Aug. 3:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Circus wagon overturns
- BCA identifies man, Rochester police officer involved in fatal shooting
- Heading north on Highway 52? Don't let construction spoil your trip
- Rochester's American Ninja Warrior out of competition but raised over $22k for nonprofit
- Prep Bowl pushed back; high school football season will stretch into December
