Morning Headlines: Belle, the English Setter from Pine Island, made Westminster show history
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, June 28:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Farmers work an average of 61.8 hours per week
- Belle, the English Setter from Pine Island, made Westminster show history
- Evangelisto, Miss Winona, becomes first Indigenous woman to win Miss Minnesota
- Chatfield team named one of 14 U.S. semifinalists in global app building challenge
- 'You can't pitch to her': Winona's Grace Fricke is the 2022 Post Bulletin Softball Player of the Year
The 4-year-old English Setter won best of the sport group — a first for a female of her breed.
Even if the students don’t go on to careers in technology, the Technovation experience is still one that’s preparing them for their futures.
Ever wanted to have anything from Kwik Trip available for pickup or delivery? Now you can, as Kwik Trip joins the third-party carryout and delivery partnership with DoorDash.
Judge rules lack of report from Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission means change for two lots occurred outside established rules.