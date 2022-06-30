SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Morning Headlines: Brownsdale speedway attracts go-kart drivers for competition, fun

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
June 30, 2022 07:19 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, June 30:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 26-July 2, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
June 30, 2022 07:28 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Olmsted County District 1 candidates discuss what makes a good county commissioner
The two candidates for the open seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.
June 30, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
56 speedway
Sports
Brownsdale speedway attracts go-kart drivers for competition, fun
Mike Schubert's No. 1 rule is "we're here to have fun."
June 30, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
gavel court crime
Local
Pine Island man given probation for role in over $1 million cryptocurrency money-laundering scheme
Daniel Joseph Rezac, 37, of Pine Island, was acting as a "money mule" when he deposited and transferred over a million dollars in a cryptocurrency scheme, according to a U.S. Secret Service agent.
June 29, 2022 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson