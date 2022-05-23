Morning Headlines: Byron Primary School receives 'school of excellence' designation
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, May 23:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: Kirby Puckett Weekend at Metrodome
- Byron Primary School receives 'school of excellence' designation
- Potential landmark status for Unitarian Universalist Church building challenged
- 'Jack of all trades': P.J. Smith juggles multiple roles at Pine Island secondary
- Rochester Honkers set and ready to roll for upcoming season
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
"He’s really gone above and beyond to do all he can for the school and for the students,” his wife Kate Smith said.
The first LGBTQ festival since 2019 drew a large crowd Saturday.
“It really has demonstrated the wonderful things that are happening, not only for the school district but for the community as well," Principal Amanda Durnen said.