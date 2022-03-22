Morning Headlines: Byron teachers ask their district to allow displays of support for Ukraine
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, March 22:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1947: Dr. Charles W. Mayo honored
- Byron teachers ask their district to allow displays of support for Ukraine
- No injuries in Northeast Rochester shooting
- 32 years ago, Donna Ingersoll disappeared; Wabasha investigators are convinced the case is solvable
- Right on target: Hayfield sets sights on repeating as state champion
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Rochester Police said there is no danger to the public.
Mediation led to agreement with settlement split by three companies connected to construction of city's newest public parking structure.
"Innocent men, women and children are being murdered," Byron teacher Tara Dunken said. "It really is this simple."