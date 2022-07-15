Morning Headlines: Campground hosts are eyes and ears at state parks
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, July 15:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: Mantorville’s Minnesota 57 bridge officially reopens
- Campground hosts are eyes and ears at state parks
- Socialism, finances, and drag queens: Rochester School Board candidates cover it all during forum
- Decision delayed on heron nest site development in Rochester Township
- Century's Horvath eligible for MLB Draft, but price tag may be too high
The two candidates for the district seat were asked about the best use for Housing and Redevelopment Authority funds. Here’s what they said.
Not sure where to find firewood? Need tips for hikes or help setting up a tent? Campground hosts have your back.
The forum, sponsored by the League of Women Voters, was held Thursday at the Rochester Public Library. The candidates included Elena Niehoff, Patrick Farmer, as well as incumbent Cathy Nathan.
Township board members cited a pending lawsuit for delaying approval of the development plan.