Morning Headlines: Campground hosts are eyes and ears at state parks

By Andrew Link
July 15, 2022 07:00 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, July 15:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Olmsted County District 3 candidates.png
Exclusive
Local
Olmsted County District 3 candidates discuss priority for HRA levy in videos
The two candidates for the district seat were asked about the best use for Housing and Redevelopment Authority funds. Here’s what they said.
July 15, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Whitewater Campground Hosts.gif
Exclusive
Northland Outdoors
Camp sights: campground hosts are eyes and ears at state parks
Not sure where to find firewood? Need tips for hikes or help setting up a tent? Campground hosts have your back.
July 15, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
IMG_8392.JPG
Local
Socialism, finances and drag queens: Rochester School Board candidates cover it all during forum
The forum, sponsored by the League of Women Voters, was held Thursday at the Rochester Public Library. The candidates included Elena Niehoff, Patrick Farmer, as well as incumbent Cathy Nathan.
July 15, 2022 12:29 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
DSC04204 (2).JPG
Local
Decision delayed on heron nest site development in Rochester Township
Township board members cited a pending lawsuit for delaying approval of the development plan.
July 14, 2022 11:02 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed