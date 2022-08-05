SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Morning Headlines: Child porn: So much online material, so few resources for cops

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

August 05, 2022 06:54 AM
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, Aug. 5:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 31-August 6, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
August 05, 2022 07:14 AM
By  Andrew Link
Unified Development Code
Local
Unified Development Code starting final review process
Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will hear public comments regarding new zoning ordinance Wednesday before making recommendation to the Rochester City Council.
August 05, 2022 06:30 AM
By  Randy Petersen
Arianna Whitney, Associate Olmsted County Attorney
Local
Child porn: So much online material, so few resources for cops
Most criminals involved in child sex abuse material – child pornography – face a faction of the charges available to law enforcement.
August 05, 2022 06:00 AM
By  Mark Wasson
Queer Art Market
Local
Photos: Queer Art Market at Art Heads Emporium
Art Heads Emporium in Downtown hosted a Queer Art Market on Thursday, August 4.
August 04, 2022 08:55 PM
By  Tucker Allen Covey