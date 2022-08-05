Morning Headlines: Child porn: So much online material, so few resources for cops
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, Aug. 5:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: Roscoe's takes second place in Twin Cities Ribfest
- Child porn: So much online material, so few resources for cops
- Unified Development Code starting final review process
- With special election for Congress days away, CD1 candidates share priorities if elected
- ‘Mission Mankato’ complete for history-making Hayfield softball players
Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will hear public comments regarding new zoning ordinance Wednesday before making recommendation to the Rochester City Council.
Most criminals involved in child sex abuse material – child pornography – face a faction of the charges available to law enforcement.
Art Heads Emporium in Downtown hosted a Queer Art Market on Thursday, August 4.