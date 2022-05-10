Morning Headlines: Code change for affordable housing could reduce yard sizes for future Rochester homes
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, May 10:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: 50 Elgin High School students boycott classes
- Code change for affordable housing could reduce yard sizes for future Rochester homes
- Dr. J is working to diversify the craft beer industry
- New venders bring a fresh take as Rochester Farmers Market moves outside
- High school highlights for Monday, May 9, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Proposed Unified Development Code seeks to provide flexibility in lot sizes as way to address potential home prices and supply.
As part of a national “A Day Without Childcare” event on Monday, a group of area providers gathered in downtown Rochester to emphasize how undervalued their industry is, desp[ite the fact that it keeps the U.S. economy in motion.
The Rochester Police Department and Rochester Fire Department are asking anyone with information about the arson to please come forward.