News | Local

Morning Headlines: Code change for affordable housing could reduce yard sizes for future Rochester homes

Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
May 10, 2022 07:11 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, May 10:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 8-14, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
May 10, 2022 07:02 AM
By  Andrew Link
Local
Code change for affordable housing could reduce yard sizes for future Rochester homes
Proposed Unified Development Code seeks to provide flexibility in lot sizes as way to address potential home prices and supply.
May 09, 2022 08:13 PM
By  Randy Petersen
Members Only
Business
Area professionals call on lawmakers to invest in childcare
As part of a national “A Day Without Childcare” event on Monday, a group of area providers gathered in downtown Rochester to emphasize how undervalued their industry is, desp[ite the fact that it keeps the U.S. economy in motion.
May 09, 2022 07:51 PM
By  Jeff Kiger
Local
Police: Arson caused over $2.5 million in damages to Rochester church
The Rochester Police Department and Rochester Fire Department are asking anyone with information about the arson to please come forward.
May 09, 2022 07:04 PM
By  Post Bulletin staff report