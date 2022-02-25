Morning Headlines: COVID changes how money is spent across Southeast Minnesota
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, February 25:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: The buffalo for Mayo Park Zoo has arrived
- COVID changes how money is spent across Southeast Minnesota
- Stress-free dog groomer to open South Broadway shop
- Reports of shots fired in Austin causes short-term lockdown at elementary school
- High school highlights for Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022
The Austin Police Department said in a news release Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, that no evidence of shooting was found although multiple witnesses reported hearing something.
Christine Olson, a certified Fear Free dog groomer, is opening Christine's Pampered Pooches within the Pooches and Palomas space at 2116 S. Broadway.
The bus was on its way to the middle school Thursday morning, Feb. 24, 2022, when the crash occurred.
There are a number of open positions on various boards and commissions including the city's Music Board and Park Board.