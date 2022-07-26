Morning Headlines: COVID timing affects transit study, but potential changes likely come with trade-offs
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, July 26:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Betty Blahnik named new Honey Queen
- COVID timing affects transit study, but potential changes likely come with trade-offs
- Brewery elevates historic Lanesboro Grain Co. building
- Mayo Clinic has a new shop in store for South Broadway
- Gozola Sr. has passion for keeping youth baseball fields in perfect shape
The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Exclusive
Sylvan Brewing gives new life to a century-old building in Lanesboro.
A building permit has been filed for the “interior remodel of a long-empty space next to Arrow Hardware on the south end of the shopping center.
The two candidates for the city’s northeast ward seat were asked how they would make city budget decisions. Here’s what they said.