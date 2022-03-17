Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 17
Morning Headlines: Dead body found at Gage Elementary School

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
March 17, 2022 07:13 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, March 17:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin.

Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: March 13-19, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
March 17, 2022 07:05 AM
By  Andrew Link
Business
Dr. Prathibha Varkey is the first woman of color to serve as president of Mayo Clinic Health System
ROCHESTER — Dr. Prathibha Varkey has a long history with Mayo Clinic—she completed her preventive medicine fellowship, then remained in Rochester for 12 years as the Associate Chair of the Department of Medicine, the medical director of Ask Mayo Clinic, the program director of the Preventive Medicine Fellowship, and Director of the Quality Improvement Curriculum.
March 17, 2022 06:00 AM
By  Anne Halliwell
Local
Dead body found at Gage Elementary School
There is no immediate threat to the public.
March 16, 2022 10:20 PM
By  Post Bulletin staff report
Local
MnDOT meets public ahead of project to reconstruct Highway 52, build interchange at Hader
Public concerned with access around construction zone during the $69.7 million project.
March 16, 2022 10:07 PM
By  Brian Todd