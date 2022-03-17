Morning Headlines: Dead body found at Gage Elementary School
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, March 17:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Sidewalks must be shoveled within 12 hours
- Dead body found at Gage Elementary School
- Winona mother's son detained by Russian forces while fleeing Ukraine
- Houston Owl Center auctions art created by Ukrainian children
- Smothering Albany knocks off Lourdes in state quarterfinals
