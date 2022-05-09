Morning Headlines: Development code update planned for Rochester council
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, May 9:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Bear cage at Mayo Park draws big crowds
- Development code update planned for Rochester council
- Rochester nonprofit Brighter Tomorrows brightens Mother's Day through flower-planting event
- New business aims fix Rochester's broken appliances
- Lourdes rallies past P-E-M in battle of 1AA baseball powers
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Breaking News
Around 10:44 p.m., Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a shooting on the 5000 block of County Road 105 in Kalmar Township.
A canopy came off a pickup truck on and struck another car on Highway 52 Sunday.
Members Only
Michael Suk Jr. and his father, Mike Suk, recently launched Mr. Appliance Rochester. The Suks are best known for their popular dry-cleaning business, Nature’s Best Cleaners, which has four Rochester locations.