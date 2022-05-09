SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local

Morning Headlines: Development code update planned for Rochester council

Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
May 09, 2022 07:00 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, May 9:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 1-7, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
May 09, 2022 07:27 AM
By  Andrew Link
Breaking News
Local
Person shot, killed near Byron
Around 10:44 p.m., Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a shooting on the 5000 block of County Road 105 in Kalmar Township.
May 09, 2022 05:39 AM
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Local
Driver seriously hurt when loose canopy flies off truck
A canopy came off a pickup truck on and struck another car on Highway 52 Sunday.
May 08, 2022 03:49 PM
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Members Only
Business
New business aims fix Rochester's broken appliances
Michael Suk Jr. and his father, Mike Suk, recently launched Mr. Appliance Rochester. The Suks are best known for their popular dry-cleaning business, Nature’s Best Cleaners, which has four Rochester locations.
May 08, 2022 08:00 AM
By  Jeff Kiger