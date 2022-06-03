SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 3
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Morning Headlines: Exhibit shows 'Why Treaties Matter' in Olmsted County

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
June 03, 2022 07:09 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, June 3:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Mayo Top Grads.png
Local
Mayo High School Class of 2022: Top Graduates
Top graduates submitted by Mayo High School.
June 03, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mayo Grads List.png
Local
Mayo High School Class of 2022: Graduate List
Submitted by Mayo High School.
June 03, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 29-June 4, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
June 03, 2022 07:32 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Why Treaties Matter Baumgartner.JPG
Local
Exhibit shows 'Why Treaties Matter' in Olmsted County
The Smithsonian's Why Treaties Matter: Self-Government in the Dakota and Ojibwe Nations is on display through July at the History Center of Olmsted County.
June 03, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed