Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 3
News | Local

Morning Headlines: Experience the value of local news on World Press Freedom Day

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
May 03, 2022 07:01 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, May 3:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 1-7, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
May 03, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Sandstone.JPG
Local
Rochester effort to spur affordable housing construction reimburses fees for first new home
City Council ponders tweaks to pilot program following first approval
May 02, 2022 11:16 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Perkins.jpg
Local
Rochester council denies zoning change for former Perkins site
Developer encouraged to see alternative path to develop proposed apartment complex in Northwest Rochester.
May 02, 2022 10:07 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Sidewalks
Local
Rochester council continues sidewalk repair discussion to shift cost burden from individual property owners
Proposal would create sidewalk-improvement district to diffuse costs.
May 02, 2022 06:35 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen