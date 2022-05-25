Morning Headlines: Finstad set to win GOP congressional special election primary; Ettinger wins DFL primary
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, May 25:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Joyce Everson to perform at Mayo Civic Auditorium
- Finstad set to win GOP congressional special election primary; Ettinger wins DFL primary
- Rochester Church removed from potential city landmarks list after reconsideration
- Zumbrota-Mazeppa students learn about gardening at community garden
- Med City Marathon getting closer to 'normal' in 2022
