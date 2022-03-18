Read Today's Paper Friday, March 18
Morning Headlines: Four Rochester women who stand out

By Abby Sharpe
March 18, 2022 07:06 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, March 18:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

Local
'Riverfront Talks' end with in-person discussion
Series of online presentations regarding potential development along a city-owned two-block section of the Zumbro River continues March 24.
March 17, 2022 05:21 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Local
Rochester recognized for cultural diversity program
National League of Cities presents city with award during gathering in Washington, D.C.
March 17, 2022 05:19 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Local
City's DMC funding continues to outpace state requirements
The Rochester City Council will be asked Monday to confirm the next report to the state, which adds nearly $4.5 million to the local investment since 2013.
March 17, 2022 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Local
Update: Body found at Gage Elementary School identified as 22-year-old Northfield woman
There is no immediate threat to the public.
March 17, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts