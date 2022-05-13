Morning Headlines: Four sets of twin siblings make up 14% of Goodhue's graduating class
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, May 13:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Mayo High School evacuated due to a bomb threat
- Two by two: Four sets of twin siblings make up 14% of Goodhue's graduating class
- Defense and prosecution rest Thursday in trial against Kasson LDS church leader accused of sexual assault
- Kingsland Public Schools expands its trades program with the purchase of a plasma cutter
- 'This group has the best chemistry': Byron baseball having fun with high expectations
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
“These kids started here in kindergarten together,” Goodhue High School Principal Michele Rehder said.
Property tax funds a portion of city infrastructure and operations, but other funding is needed to address ongoing needs.
“We’re literally creating the next generation of our local workforce,” said Scott Klavetter, the elementary school principal and incoming superintendent.