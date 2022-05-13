SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Morning Headlines: Four sets of twin siblings make up 14% of Goodhue's graduating class

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
May 13, 2022 07:12 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, May 13:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 8-14, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
May 13, 2022 07:18 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
IMG_8377.JPG
Exclusive
Local
Two by two: Four sets of twin siblings make up 14% of Goodhue's graduating class
“These kids started here in kindergarten together,” Goodhue High School Principal Michele Rehder said.
May 13, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Answer Man logo
Local
Sales tax helps diversify city's revenue stream
Property tax funds a portion of city infrastructure and operations, but other funding is needed to address ongoing needs.
May 13, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
IMG_8359.JPG
Local
Kingsland Public Schools expands its trades program with the purchase of a plasma cutter
“We’re literally creating the next generation of our local workforce,” said Scott Klavetter, the elementary school principal and incoming superintendent.
May 12, 2022 06:09 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer