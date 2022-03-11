SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Morning Headlines: Free lunches? They're no more, despite the efforts of Dover-Eyota's Carrie Frank

Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
March 11, 2022 07:09 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, March 11:

What to read next
Local
Questions linger for The Landing's transition to new downtown location
City-owned day center space is not expected to be available during renovation period for new site to help people experiencing homelessness.
March 11, 2022 08:46 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Local
Willow Creek Middle School cancels classes due to water main break
According to the district, fixing the water main break causes both a safety risk and would prevent the school from being able to prepare lunch meals for the day.
March 11, 2022 08:29 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Local
Mask mandate ends in Olmsted County and Rochester government buildings
CDC appears to reduce county's transmission level to 'medium,' based on latest guidelines, but at least one set of data points to 'high' transmission levels.
March 10, 2022 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Local
Free lunches? They're no more, despite the efforts of Dover-Eyota's Carrie Frank
There were more than 130,000 letters sent to Congress about the issue. There also were 700 School Nutrition Association members working on the issue on Capitol Hill.
March 10, 2022 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer