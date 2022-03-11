Morning Headlines: Free lunches? They're no more, despite the efforts of Dover-Eyota's Carrie Frank
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, March 11:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Dr. William Mayo aids gorged bullfighter in Mexico City
- Free lunches? They're no more, despite the efforts of Dover-Eyota's Carrie Frank
- Rochester man finds purpose in martial arts, despite being blind
- Adamson pushes Lourdes to dramatic Section 1AA championship win
- Perfect Hayfield girls are headed to state
City-owned day center space is not expected to be available during renovation period for new site to help people experiencing homelessness.
According to the district, fixing the water main break causes both a safety risk and would prevent the school from being able to prepare lunch meals for the day.
CDC appears to reduce county's transmission level to 'medium,' based on latest guidelines, but at least one set of data points to 'high' transmission levels.
There were more than 130,000 letters sent to Congress about the issue. There also were 700 School Nutrition Association members working on the issue on Capitol Hill.