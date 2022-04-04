Read Today's Paper Monday, April 4
News | Local

Morning Headlines: From Med City to Washington D.C., Don Means Jr. reflects on a career of service

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
April 04, 2022 05:46 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, April 4:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

Vigil balloons.JPG
Local
Vigil reminds those grieving that they're not alone
The Ministry of Good Works and the Community Engagement Response Team held a vigil Sunday to remember people whose lives have been lost to violence, addiction or suicide.
April 03, 2022 07:22 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Iman, Ayub 3.24.22.jpg
Local
Murder trial enters second week
The trial, which began with jury selection March 28, continues with testimony expected from a member of the FBI's cellular analysis and survey team.
April 03, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
fools five road race
Community
‘Our little town does such a big thing’: Fools Five race draws 1,300 runners to Lewiston
The race raised $89,000 for cancer research this year.
April 02, 2022 08:01 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
083021-FIRST-DAY-OF-SCHOOL-04967.jpg
Local
Rochester Public Schools approves agreement with teachers' union
According to Rochester Education Association President Dan Kuhlman, the teachers' union approved the new agreement by a margin of 60 to 40.
April 02, 2022 12:44 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer