Morning Headlines: From Med City to Washington D.C., Don Means Jr. reflects on a career of service
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, April 4:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Estella Edwards reappointed as city policewoman
- From Med City to Washington D.C., Don Means Jr. reflects on a career of service
- Murder trial enters second week
- ‘Our little town does such a big thing’: Fools Five race draws 1,300 runners to Lewiston
- High school highlights for Saturday, April 2, 2022
The Ministry of Good Works and the Community Engagement Response Team held a vigil Sunday to remember people whose lives have been lost to violence, addiction or suicide.
The trial, which began with jury selection March 28, continues with testimony expected from a member of the FBI's cellular analysis and survey team.
The race raised $89,000 for cancer research this year.
According to Rochester Education Association President Dan Kuhlman, the teachers' union approved the new agreement by a margin of 60 to 40.