Morning Headlines: Fun and games to start soon at the Med City's new 'toybrary'
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, July 22:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus will be in Rochester
- Fun and games to start soon at the Med City's new 'toybrary'
- Rochester's Ward 3 candidates find differences in sales tax, building code at LWV forum
- Germany and beyond: Rochester student eyes a future in international relations
- JM's Veney earns elite spot on Elite League roster
The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
The Nana Gogo Toybrary, the brainchild of Pavitra Kumar, is expected to open its doors in northwest Rochester at 2300 Superior Drive Northwest on Aug. 20.
Thursdays Downtown hosted live music, street vendors and big crowds along Peace Plaza and 1st Avenue in Downtown Rochester on Thursday, July 21.
City Council hopefuls provide relaxed look at who they are and their goals if elected.