Morning Headlines: Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Mantorville dedicated to those who sacrificed a loved one
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, June 27:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Ford plant to be built in the Twin Cities
- Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Mantorville dedicated to those who sacrificed a loved one
- Rochester council set to review annual audit
- How to understand, enjoy the new downtown Peace Plaza without getting hit by a car
- Pine Island gains experience, places second at Firecracker Tournament
The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
The work connects the land's earliest origins to the current times.
“There’s nothing that you can’t make. It’s all about being creative,” the chef Youness Bojji said.
The 27-year-old man was arrested in Lyle and transported to the Mower County Jail.