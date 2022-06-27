SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Morning Headlines: Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Mantorville dedicated to those who sacrificed a loved one

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
June 27, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, June 27:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 19-25, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
June 27, 2022 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Peace Plaza
Local
How to understand, enjoy the new downtown Peace Plaza without getting hit by a car
The work connects the land's earliest origins to the current times.
June 27, 2022 06:29 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Chez Bojji Kids Cooking Class
Local
Culinary creativity: Chef Bojji hosts annual cooking class for children
“There’s nothing that you can’t make. It’s all about being creative,” the chef Youness Bojji said.
June 26, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Crime Report graphic police car lights
Local
Rochester man robbed Austin gas station, led police on chase, Austin police say
The 27-year-old man was arrested in Lyle and transported to the Mower County Jail.
June 26, 2022 11:05 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe