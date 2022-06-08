SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 8
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Morning Headlines: Goose management report shows reduced number of eggs found in Rochester parks

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
June 08, 2022 08:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, June 8:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
082021-MIDDLE-SCHOOL-BEAM-SIGNING-4119.jpg
Local
Rochester School Board announces 'The Bison' as mascot for Dakota Middle School
Dakota Middle School is set to open for the first time during the fall of 2022.
June 07, 2022 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
geese
Local
Goose management report show reduced number of eggs found in Rochester parks
Fewer discovered nests appear to have allowed more eggs to hatch in second year of management effort.
June 07, 2022 09:20 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Drone - Soldiers Field Park
Local
Soldiers Memorial Field concepts show three options for golf, as well as a variety of potential amenities
Park Board gets first glimpse of options as public engagement continues in effort to update the park's master plan.
June 07, 2022 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
IMG_5348 Edited.jpg
Local
Mayo High School shines with recognition from Hennepin Theatre Trust
“It’s kind of considered the Minnesota Tony Awards for teenagers,” said Mayo High School student Will Laudon.
June 07, 2022 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer