Morning Headlines: GOP district convention fails to endorse congressional candidate
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, April 26:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: Estimates for Red River flood damage increasing
- GOP district convention fails to endorse congressional candidate, but Munson claims win with most delegates
- Quam seeks to guard against municipal ID misuse
- For Kristina Wright-Peterson, serving the patient at the end of life can be a celebration, too
- Mayo's Chitulangoma makes U.S. para national team, headed to World Cup
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Proposed legislation comes as Rochester City Council nears a vote on city-issued identification cards.
Members Only
Northland, which purchased SoRoc on Maine for $35.34 million in February, filed a Site Development Plan with the City of Rochester to add a phase II to the development. SoRoc is located along Maine Avenue Southeast.
Library set to maintain weekend hours through the rest of the year following survey of cardholders.
Rochester investigators are reviewing video in hope of identifying suspects following the Sunday morning incident.