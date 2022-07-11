SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Morning Headlines: Gray Duck Theater owners open new bookstore in former Zumbrota Library

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
July 11, 2022 07:00 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, July 11:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Public Schools Summer of Discovery
Exclusive
Local
Summer of Discovery: Rochester Public Schools dives into second year of summer school overhaul
“Now that we’ve been through it a year, we’re continuously improving it,” said Amy Eich, executive director of community education for RPS.
July 11, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
20220708.SmithPotrait.JPG
Exclusive
Business
Gray Duck Theater owners open new bookstore in former Zumbrota Library
The upper floor of the Carnegie Library in Zumbrota has found a new store with Zumbrota Literary Society as Andy and Anna Smith hope to share more great stories and community building with the bookstore.
July 11, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
NUR-D Riverside July 10.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
NUR-D kicks off season 30 of Down by the Riverside
Minnesota hip-hop artist rocks Mayo Park with Rochester's Jae Havoc.
July 10, 2022 10:00 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
20220705_141317.jpg
Business
Former toy store finds new life as a used furniture outlet
MedCentral Outlet + Transport, a Rochester company owned by Todd Torgrimson and Todd Robertson, is busy filling the 45,000-square-foot space in the former Toys 'R' Us complex at 808 Apache Lane SW with truckloads of used office furniture, accessories and other items looking for a new home.
July 10, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger