Morning Headlines: Gray Duck Theater owners open new bookstore in former Zumbrota Library
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, July 11:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: Rules for Beanie Baby sales
- Gray Duck Theater owners open new bookstore in former Zumbrota Library
- Former toy store finds new life as a used furniture outlet
- Golf course discussions expected to continue through summer and fall
- Gopher 50 doesn't disappoint: Georgia driver walks away with Deer Creek's largest payout
The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Exclusive
“Now that we’ve been through it a year, we’re continuously improving it,” said Amy Eich, executive director of community education for RPS.
Exclusive
The upper floor of the Carnegie Library in Zumbrota has found a new store with Zumbrota Literary Society as Andy and Anna Smith hope to share more great stories and community building with the bookstore.
Minnesota hip-hop artist rocks Mayo Park with Rochester's Jae Havoc.
MedCentral Outlet + Transport, a Rochester company owned by Todd Torgrimson and Todd Robertson, is busy filling the 45,000-square-foot space in the former Toys 'R' Us complex at 808 Apache Lane SW with truckloads of used office furniture, accessories and other items looking for a new home.