Morning Headlines: Guns and the 1st Congressional District: Where never the twain shall part
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, June 2:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: Michael Restovich named Minnesota baseball player of the year
- Mechanic duo hope to bring back old service station vibe with new Rochester repair shop
- A resounding repeat: Lake City girls dominate Section 1AA golf meet to return to state
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
In 40 years, Congressional representatives have shown little appetite for gun control.
District 1 candidate says experience and knowledge of local issues will benefit county.
Big and small fundraiser in Southern Minnesota take initiative to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine
Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the cities of Lanesboro and Houston have held fundraising events to support relief efforts for refugees fleeing Ukraine.