SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 2
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Morning Headlines: Guns and the 1st Congressional District: Where never the twain shall part

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
June 02, 2022 07:18 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, June 2:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 29-June 4, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
June 02, 2022 07:37 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Gun Rights
Local
Guns and the 1st Congressional District: Where never the twain shall part
In 40 years, Congressional representatives have shown little appetite for gun control.
June 02, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Stead wants to serve community as Olmsted County commissioner
District 1 candidate says experience and knowledge of local issues will benefit county.
June 01, 2022 04:49 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
lanesboro school fundraiser
Local
Big and small fundraiser in Southern Minnesota take initiative to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine
Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the cities of Lanesboro and Houston have held fundraising events to support relief efforts for refugees fleeing Ukraine.
June 01, 2022 03:42 PM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier