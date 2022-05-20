SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Morning Headlines: He was banned from Major League Baseball. Then he restarted his life in Rochester

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
May 20, 2022 07:26 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, May 20:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 15-21, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
May 20, 2022 07:23 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Business
As convention business quickens in Rochester, hotels and restaurants see much-needed shot in the arm
But convention activity hasn't returned to pre-pandemic levels as the number of city hotels grew.
May 19, 2022 06:23 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Wabasha Ambulance Service
Exclusive
Local
Wabasha residents reflect on service, importance of ambulance service
This week marked the 47th annual National EMS Week — a time to celebrate emergency medical service responders and the work they do in their communities.
May 19, 2022 04:31 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Why did Eureka Kids cross the road? To double in size
Eureka Kids, a Rochester child-care facility at 3675 Ninth St. NW, will double its capacity this fall after acquiring and remodeling an empty building, across Ninth Street from its current complex.
May 19, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger