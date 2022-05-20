Morning Headlines: He was banned from Major League Baseball. Then he restarted his life in Rochester
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, May 20:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Microwaves can cook a steak in 90 seconds
- He was banned from Major League Baseball. Then he restarted his life in Rochester
- As convention business quickens in Rochester, hotels and restaurants see much-needed shot in the arm
- June Le steps up to paint a "self portrait" of Rochester
- Robertson Cup-bound Anchorage hockey team has southeastern Minnesota feel to it
