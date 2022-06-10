SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Morning Headlines: Healthy fruit bowls set sail in Rochester's Uptown

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
June 10, 2022 07:24 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, June 10:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
060922 COVID rate.JPG
Local
COVID transition rates increase throughout Southeast Minnesota
Three local counties are listed as areas of high transmission in weekly federal report.
June 10, 2022 08:49 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 5-11, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
June 10, 2022 07:26 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Beer Street Social (copy)
Arts and Entertainment
Thursdays are back for entertainment-thirsty crowds
The downtown festival returns after a shortened year and one-year hiatus.
June 10, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Unified Development Code
Local
Neighbors are encouraging neighbors to learn about proposed development code
Neighborhood Week events seek to raise awareness of Unified Development Code and its potential impact on residential areas.
June 10, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen