Morning Headlines: Her arm is lost, but Lake City teen won't let that stop her
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, July 25:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: West Concord receives 13 inches of rain in 14 days
- Her arm is lost, but Lake City teen won't let that stop her
- Seeking to open eyes to downtown Rochester accessibility challenges
- Rochester district judge issues ‘corrective action’ to improve jury pool formation
- Milene will play Division I baseball at Eastern Michigan
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Work has been done to upgrade some areas, but gaps exist that create challenges for downtown navigation without sight.
Exclusive
“She’s always been a spunky girl,” Tara Fick said. “And I didn’t know, after losing her arm, how she would be after the surgery."
Chief judge ordered a change to the jury selection process on Monday in response to concerns that the racial makeup of juries is nowhere near reflecting Minnesota’s diversity.