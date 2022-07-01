Morning Headlines: Highway 14 interchange planning starts as median closure eyed at County Road 44
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, July 1:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: New school starting times
- Highway 14 interchange planning starts as median closure eyed at County Road 44
- Rochester organizations host lessons on saving lives from opioid OD
- Retirement leads to changing lives for employees, owner of Austin's SuperFresh
- Soccer Mom: Rochester United player chasing her dreams at age 30
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Group of area residents join discussion to cite concerns and desire to see safety addressed.
Naloxone is essential to keeping people alive and ending the trend of opioid overdose deaths.
SuperFresh, an Austin retail staple for baked goods, flowers and pop, will close Nov. 1 after more than 40 years if owner owner Jim Stiles does not find new ownership before he retires.