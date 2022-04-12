Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 12
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Morning Headlines: Highway 14 safety improvements delayed awaiting decision on state funds for new overpass

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
April 12, 2022 07:02 AM
Share

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, April 12:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
What to read next
Fatal Crash on East Circle Drive
Local
Woman killed in Monday crash identified
Police are still investigating what caused a car to go into the ditch and into oncoming traffic, causing the crash Monday, April 11, 2022.
April 12, 2022 09:02 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: April 10-16, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
April 12, 2022 06:56 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Kim Norton, Rochester Mayor
Local
Norton announces plan to seek second term as Rochester mayor
Incumbent mayor says she wants to continue efforts she supported during first term.
April 11, 2022 07:52 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Drone - Rochester
Local
Budget uncertainty awaits second half of two-year Rochester city budget
Changing expenses and state aid uncertainty could have an impact on needs for 2023 budget.
April 11, 2022 07:12 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen