Morning Headlines: Highway 14 safety improvements delayed awaiting decision on state funds for new overpass
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, April 12:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: Beanie babies will be given away at McDonalds
- Highway 14 safety improvements delayed awaiting decision on state funds for new overpass
- Norton announces plan to seek second term as Rochester mayor
- Recovery to leader: David Hunter II takes the helm at Rochester's Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge
- Mac Horvath supplies power for North Carolina baseball team
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Police are still investigating what caused a car to go into the ditch and into oncoming traffic, causing the crash Monday, April 11, 2022.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Incumbent mayor says she wants to continue efforts she supported during first term.
Changing expenses and state aid uncertainty could have an impact on needs for 2023 budget.