Morning Headlines: Historic times mean record prices at the pump for Rochester drivers
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, March 10:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Health Officer pleads for people to understand if quarantined
- Historic times mean record prices at the pump for Rochester drivers
- Servers sign up for sign language classes
- Ex-KAAL TV news anchor on her family's Ukrainian homeland: 'I'm extremely proud to be Ukrainian.'
After two years off for COVID, "rusty" and frustrated" musicians are ready to play again.
ROCHESTER — Dining out sounds good, but those who are deaf or hard of hearing might not always see it that way. Sometimes the local deaf and hard of hearing community has a less positive experience in local restaurants. The masks required by the pandemic have made this situation worse as they cover mouths and don’t allow lip reading.
The two GOP candidates to fill the senate district 20 seat answered questions to try to woo delegates in advance of a nominating convention.
Historic gas prices of more than $4 a gallon nationally and very close to $4 in Minnesota are spurring frustration for drivers and business owners, though most reactions are tempered by the atrocities of the Russian war on Ukraine.