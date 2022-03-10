SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Morning Headlines: Historic times mean record prices at the pump for Rochester drivers

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
March 10, 2022 07:08 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Thursday, March 10:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

