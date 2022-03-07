Morning Headlines: History made! Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge wins fifth state title
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, March 7:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1947: Two prisoners escape Mower County Jail
- History made! Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge wins fifth state title
- Winona man killed in crash with semi Saturday morning
- Home is where the art is
Numbers were less when routes went downtown
Land containing dozens of great blue heron nests is targeted for development and subject of ongoing litigation.
A 29-year-old Winona man was southbound on U.S. Highway 61 in Richmond Township around 8:50 a.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, when his 2013 Chevrolet Silverado crossed the center median and collided with a northbound 2020 Volvo semi.
Visitation and funeral held in the church where the congressman grew up