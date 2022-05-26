Morning Headlines: How all-white juries taint confidence in Minnesota's courts
- Day in History: 1947: Governor Luther W. Youngdahl to speak in Lanesboro
- How all-white juries taint confidence in Minnesota's courts
- Farewell Friedell: Students and alumni say goodbye to a beloved Rochester school
- Planned roundabout near Century High School seeks to address neighborhood concerns
- From a Gambler to a Gopher: Byron's Brody Lamb will join U of M hockey team this fall
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
U.S. law requires jury pools to represent a fair cross section of the community. Yet people of color are less likely to make it into the jury pool compared to white residents, even though most defendants are people of color. It's a decades-old issue that has defied solutions.
Seated in the shadow of the ear-of-corn water tower, the building functioned as a furniture store and a DMV before becoming a school.
Open house provided sneak peek as final plans are being developed.