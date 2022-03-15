Morning Headlines: It's about to get spicy in Rochester
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, March 15:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1947: College should not be “four years of subsidized irresponsibility”
- It's about to get spicy in Rochester
- 7 things to know about proposed map of new Rochester City Council wards
- Another point for the pint
- Lourdes grateful for another state tournament shot
Even though his days as Stewie the Tiger are coming to an end, his career as a school mascot may not be entirely finished.
Former conservative commissioner, who died Sunday, was seen as someone who took a stance on issues.
Final proposed map emerges for council review amid consideration of four drafts.
Nashville Coop, a popular Twin Cities spicy chicken brand that started as a food truck, is slated to open a fixed location here on a prominent corner along South Broadway.